5 teams that should hire Ken Dorsey in 2024
The former Buffalo Bills OC should have plenty of interest.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Atlanta Falcons
There may not be a more frustrating team this year, offensively, than the Atlanta Falcons. Arthur Smith was supposed to be an offensive-minded head coach, but under his play-calling, Atlanta has struggled mightily.
It seems like common sense, but Smith has failed to use his top offensive weapons. Bijan Robinson is obviously the biggest name, but Smith simply doesn't want to give him the bulk of the work at running back. Kyle Pitts is the other pain point for fans, as he's a unicorn at his position but Smith doesn't draw up specific plays to get him the ball. Instead, he's used Jonnu Smith more often than Pitts this year.
At the very least, Dorsey would come in knowing that guys like Robinson, Pitts and Drake London need the football in their hands. If the Falcons are going to have success, that's a minimum.
It will also be interesting to see who is under center for the Falcons next season, and if Dorsey would have a hand in that decision or not. Will they stick with Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke or go a different route? If I'm Smith, I would allow Dorsey's opinion in on that matter.