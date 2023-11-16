5 teams that should hire Ken Dorsey in 2024
The former Buffalo Bills OC should have plenty of interest.
By Ryan Heckman
5. Chicago Bears
Finally, maybe the most attractive job out of all of these could be the Chicago Bears. Chicago could wind up selecting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in next year's draft, if they continue at this pace. That, in and of itself, is an attractive spot to walk into.
But, there's also the possibility that the Bears hold onto Justin Fields and try to really build the right system around him. Dorsey, coming from Buffalo where he had a big and strong, mobile quarterback in Josh Allen, could be the right guy for Fields.
Look, Fields has shown he has plenty of talent. He's made some phenomenal throws early in his career. And, of course, we know what he's capable of doing with his legs. Add in D.J. Moore and potentially drafting Marvin Harrison Jr., to a crew featuring a breakout tight end in Cole Kmet and an always-deep running back room, and Dorsey would have a lot of fun.
In this instance, it might even make sense for Dorsey to take a head coaching gig and call the plays, offensively. Matt Eberflus very well could be fired, and the Bears should bring in an offensive mind, no doubt.