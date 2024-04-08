Caleb Williams could lead the Bears to an NFC North title during 2024 NFL Season
The Chicago Bears could win the NFC North in 2024 with Caleb Williams under center.
The Chicago Bears are likely drafting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, and him having an immediate impact could lead the Bears to an NFC North title in 2024. Williams is easily the best QB prospect in 2024, and has been given the generational label. What he does well as QB is similar to what QBs like Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes do well.
It's obviously unclear what kind of quarterback he'll be in the NFL, but many draft experts seem to think he'll be a very good starter at the next level. There aren't a lot of flaws in his game, and the biggest knock on Williams might be him being just 6'1", which isn't an ideal size for an NFL QB, but definitely not a deal-breaker.
Well, Bears GM Ryan Poles has done a solid job at rebuilding this roster after taking over a couple of years ago. The offense now features play-makers like DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett, and D'Andre Swift, and the Bears defense clearly took a step forward after their trade deadline acquistion of Montez Sweat in 2023.
Could the Bears sincerely just be a QB away from contention? It's possible, and there isn't anything to say Williams can't have a similar impact on his team that CJ Stroud had with the Houston Texans during his rookie season. The NFC North does feature two other strong teams in the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. However, if Caleb Williams ends up being a home-run draft pick, the Bears can find themselves right in the middle of the NFC North race.
The Chicago Bears can win the division in 2024 and could find themselves back in the postseason for the first time since the infamous "double-doink" season back in 2018.