Can the Miami Dolphins roster make headway in the loaded AFC East?
A New Svelte Tua Tagovailoa will be pressed on his negotiations for what will be the largest contract in Miami Dolphins history.
Tagovailoa is expected to address the media for the second time this offseason. The first time was at his charity luau where there was no business discussed. This time you can bet your bottom dollar that there will be plenty of questions surrounding his contract extension, which should eclipse an annual average value and guaranteed minimum that will set salary records for the team as Tagovailoa is expected to topple the $50 million a year that the top five quarterbacks are averaging.
McDaniel already proclaimed that Tagovailoa was "svelte" two weeks ago at the Offseason Training Activities. He assured the media that despite the weight loss, his franchise quarterback added muscle and stregnth and just shed some fat.
This will also be the first time that Tagovailoa will have all of his weapons on the field at the same time. He will have the trio of receivers in Hill, Waddle and newly-signed free agent Odell Beckham, Jr. The Mad Scientist, aka McDaniel will be like a proud papa when he sees his new experiment hit the field. Miami will also have their track team backfield available in Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, the rookie fourth-round pick who was selected in the recent NFL Draft in April.