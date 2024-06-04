Can the Miami Dolphins roster make headway in the loaded AFC East?
What to do with $18.5 million in salary cap relief?
Miami will also look to make some moves now that they have the $18.5 million in salary-cap relief that they obtained post June 1 when the Xavien Howard release took effect and his money came off the books. The Dolphins will be very interested in the third wave of free agency and sign a few veterans to plug some holes and hold down the fort while the youngsters learn and adjust to the speed of the professional game.
For Miami to compete in the AFC East and takeover the title from the Buffalo Bills, who are a former shade of themselves, the Dolphins will have to look for and sign a veteran plug-and-play safety and defensive tackle. Miami did not adequately address Christian Wilkins' loss in free agency. There might be some movement and competition at the guard position as Miami looks for competition at the right guard position.
This might be a good time to bring in veteran players this week to check them out and have them watch practice before training camp begins, according to David Furones of the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel.
Wednesday we get into the position battles and compare the players that Miami will start, projected at this point in time, versus the best of the rest of their AFC East rivals. On Wednesday we will look at the offensive skill positions and where they stand and how they stack up against their rivals in the AFC East.