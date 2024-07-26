Can the Washington Commanders make progress in NFC East in 2024 season?
By Hunter Noll
Week 5 - vs Cleveland Browns - L (2-3)
Cleveland doesn't scare me. Wait, let me correct that. Myles Garrett terrifies me, but no one else in Cleveland scares me (Amari Cooper's great, but the QB situation doesn't move me). That being said, I think Garrett is the difference. Washington still doesn't have a great offensive line, and the Browns have a good enough offense to make things happen.
Myles Garrett will make a few game-changing plays on defense and help Cleveland get the win.
Week 6 - @ Baltimore Ravens - L (2-4)
For the first time all year, the Commanders are on a streak (losing or winning). The Ravens are one of the best teams in football. Lamar Jackson is the second-best quarterback in football.
Not much else to say. Washington has another chance to prove themselves and keep this as a competitive game, but it's looking like a loss.
Week 7 - vs Carolina Panthers - W (3-4)
The Panthers were the worst team in football last season, going 2-15. They didn't even get to use the first overall pick as they had already traded it to the Chicago Bears (who we'll get to in a minute).
Carolina didn't get much better this offseason. Washington stole one of their best players (linebacker Frankie Luvu). They'll be banking on quarterback Bryce Young looking a lot better than he did in his rookie campaign.
Week 8 - vs Chicago Bears - W (4-4)
This might be a hot take, but I think Washington pulls this one out of the bag. It will be a highly anticipated game. Number one overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams is matching up against number two overall pick Jayden Daniels.
Chicago has a strong roster and an incredible receiving corps. On paper, this is likely a Washington loss. However, things happen in football. Washington is home, and the hype will be real.
Commanders fans are more excited than they've been in years, and the atmosphere will be great. Jayden Daniels has one of his best games to this point, and Washington wins a tight one.
Week 9 - @ New York Giants - W (5-4)
Uh-oh, that's three games in a row. Without trying to be too mean, I just don't have any fear of the Giants at the moment. Washington will be on a heater and feeling themselves. Meanwhile, the Giants might be trying to figure out who their QB should be for the rest of the season at this point.