Can the Washington Commanders make progress in NFC East in 2024 season?
By Hunter Noll
Week 10 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers - W (6-4)
Speaking of being on a heater and facing a team with QB questions, Washington should sprint into their game against the Steelers. Who will be the quarterback at this point? Russell Wilson or Justin Fields?
Pittsburgh will find a way to go over .500 because Mike Tomlin is an elite coach. However, Washington will keep the good vibes rolling.
Week 11 - @ Philadelphia Eagles - L (6-5)
Here comes a bit of a speed bump. The Eagles aren't a perfect team. Jalen Hurts took a step back last year, and they lost Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce. A.J. Brown and Saquan Barkley will give Washington nightmares, though.
Philadelphia wins, but again, Washington manages to make it not embarrassing.
Week 12 - vs Dallas Cowboys - L (6-6)
For my money, the Cowboys are the best team in the NFC East heading into 2024. Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb is something the Commanders probably won't have an answer for. Washington also has no one who can block Micah Parsons. Good luck with him.
Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans - W (7-6)
The Titans don't excite me. They aren't a great team and are in a very tough division. At this point in the season, they might already basically be eliminated from the AFC South race. Washington gets an easy win against a team that might be in an extremely weird spot at the time.