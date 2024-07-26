Can the Washington Commanders make progress in NFC East in 2024 season?
By Hunter Noll
Week 14 - BYE
Week 15 - @ New Orleans Saints - W (8-6)
The Saints won nine games last year and lost the division on a tiebreaker. However, the NFC South is a bad division. Don't take too much stock into that. New Orleans has talent but a lot of glaring issues. Things could go wrong for them in a severe way.
Week 16 - vs Philadelphia Eagles - L (8-7)
I know I said the Eagles aren't that good. However, I still don't see the Commanders beating them this year. Philadelphia has a lot of talented veterans. Those veterans help them beat up on teams that aren't on their level yet.
Philadelphia takes both games in the season series.
Week 17 - vs Atlanta Falcons - L (8-8)
Atlanta is the best team in that "weak" NFC South. The new coaching staff will likely use Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts much better. I mean, it's hard to use them any worse than they were being used.
Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins can still sling it. He'll likely love to air it out against his old team. Cousins might not be an elite quarterback, but he knows how to get yards in the air, and Washington's secondary isn't instilling fear in anyone just yet.
Week 18 - @ Dallas Cowboys - L (8-9)
Dallas follows Philadelphia's example and sweeps Washington. It's tough to predict divisional matchups because anything can happen in them. However, the Commanders are so young. The Cowboys and Eagles should feast on them.
Washington's best hope here is that Dallas already has the division and their playoff spot locked, and Washington can get a cupcake game against backups.
The Washington Commanders finish slightly under .500. Overall, that's a successful season with a rookie quarterback in year one of a rebuild. They have the talent to pull it off, though.