Cardinals stick at pick 4 and take the NFL's next elite WR in Marvin Harrison Jr
With the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals make the right selection and take Marvin Harrison Jr, the most talented WR prospect in this year's class.
The Arizona Cardinals ultimately decide to stick with the fourth overall selection, and with this pick, they take Marvin Harrison Jr, the unquestioned best WR in this year's class. The Cardinals came into the 2024 NFL Draft with a huge advantage over many team, and that's them already having the franchise quarterback in the building.
With not having to pick a QB, they decided to stay put at the fourth pick and take Marvin Harrison Jr, the son of, you guessed it, NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. For months now, mock drafts from every corner of the NFL world had the Cardinals taking Harrison Jr, and for good reason. Their days of DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown are over, as Arizona gives Kyler Murray a stud WR to use.
In the coming days, I am sure reports will break that Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort entertained quite a few trade-down offers but did not get one to his liking. He's a blurb on Marvin Harrison Jr from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:
"What makes him tough to handle is his consistent play speed paired with quality salesmanship in his routes. He’s able to uncover no matter where he’s aligned or which part of the field his assignment takes him to, and he is capable of finishing catches in a crowd. Harrison can be sudden while working possession routes, and he’s well qualified to beat any opponent with his ball skills if the battle heads deep. Harrison is a touchdown champ with a variety of ways to excel, and that characteristic figures to follow him into the pros. He has the traits and tools to win in all three phases of the route and on all three levels of the field. He’s a pedigree prospect and a Day 1 starter with high-end production expected."- Lance Zierlein
These two players play different positions, but I remember back when Quenton Nelson was coming into the NFL from Notre Dame, and many people saw him as a sure-fire hit in the NFL. Frankly, that's the way I view Marvin Harrison Jr. There's really nothing in his way or limiting him from instantly becoming a productive player. Sure, his career production might end up being lower than we think now, but this is the right selection here.
Arizona now looks to use the other high draft picks they have in some capacity to continue filling their roster with viable talent.