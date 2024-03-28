Carolina Panthers offseason moves should put rest of NFC South on notice
Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers have really loaded up this offseason.
The Carolina Panthers are truly not messing around, as their 2024 offseason signings have been strong enough to put the rest of the NFC South on notice. Yes, the Panthers were embarrassingly bad in 2023, but with a new coaching staff and general manager, it's a totally new era for the team.
Out goes Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer and in comes Dave Canales and Dan Morgan. Canales and Morgan wasted no time in free agency either, investing over $153 million in a pair of guards in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, giving second-year QB Bryce Young much-needed protection. The team also traded for WR Diontae Johnson, a former 1,000-yard WR who can at least raise the floor of that room.
However, most of their moves have come on the defensive side of the ball, giving defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero a ton of fresh talent. The Panthers have signed all of A'Shawn Robinson, K'Lavon Chaisson, Jadaveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum, Josey Jewell, Dane Jackson, Jordan Fuller, and Nick Scott. Notably, Carolina traded Brian Burns to the New York Giants this offseason, but with some of their additions along the defensive front, Burns' absences might not impact them too much.
As of now, the Panthers have done plenty enough in free agency, especially on defense, to top-off their offense in the 2024 NFL Draft. The wide receiver unit is still missing a solidified WR1, and the tight end room could certainly use a boost. With picks 33 and 39, the Panthers could bring in two insanely talented offensive prospects.
And if Bryce Young can make that year two leap, this team can be dangerous, and the rest of the NFC South should be paying attention. The new HC/GM duo of Dave Canales and Dan Morgan are clearly wanting to leave their mark early and are truly not messing around.