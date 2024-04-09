Chargers 7-round NFL mock draft: The Jim Harbaugh era officially begins
What will Jim Harbaugh's first NFL Draft look like with the Los Angeles Chargers?
37th Overall Pick - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
A shifty and agile wide receiver, Ladd McConkey could be the next great slot cornerback in the NFL. Outside of not having ideal size, McConkey is truly a complete prospect with the ability to take a heavy volume in a passing offense while also being a total route technician. Justin Herbert simply needs more pass catchers to throw to, and the Chargers could do a lot worse than McConkey.
69th Overall Pick - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
I guarantee you Jim Harbaugh is going to come out of the 2024 NFL Draft with at least one of his players from Michigan. At the top of the third round, Kris Jenkins is the selection. Jenkins is the son of Kris Jenkins, who had an exceptional NFL career. The junior Jenkins is just 6'2" and barely 300 pounds, but he's got pure strength and can somehow mix strong explosiveness into that as well.
105th Overall Pick - Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
The Los Angeles Chargers should not hesitate to add multiple wide receivers during the 2024 NFL Draft. At the top of the fourth round, they're able to land Jermaine Burton from Alabama. Burton averaged over 20 yards per catch in 2023 and had eight touchdown receptions, so the big-play ability is pretty obvious.