Chargers 7-round NFL mock draft: The Jim Harbaugh era officially begins
What will Jim Harbaugh's first NFL Draft look like with the Los Angeles Chargers?
110th Overall Pick - Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
The Chargers definitely need to add some talent to their CB room, so with their 110th overall pick, they'll nab Andru Philips from Kentucky. He's just 5'10" and under 200 pounds, but he can play both the slot and on the outside, which should make him a valuable player for an NFL defense if he can pan out.
140th Overall Pick - Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian
The Chargers did retain both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack this offseason, but that does not change their long-term need for more pass rushers, so at the top of the fifth round, they'll take Jalyx Hunt from Houston Christian. Hunt had four sacks in 2023.
181st Overall Pick - Erick All, TE, Iowa
The Chargers add yet another weapon on offense with Erick All, who could bring some much-needed production to their bare tight end room.
225th Overall Pick - Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
Not bringing back Austin Ekeler was a wise move, and them signing Gus Edwards gives them a high floor option in the backfield, but adding more talent to the RB room late in the 2024 NFL Draft is a wise idea, so I went with Carson Steele here.
253rd Overall Pick - Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky
Hehe, why not? Austin Reed could be a fun backup option, and you just never know at this point with seventh-round quarterbacks. Perhaps Brock Purdy is enough proof that teams should take a stab on QBs no matter what round of the NFL Draft it is.