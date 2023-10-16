NFL Spin Zone
Chicago Bears 2 studs (& 1 dud) from Week 5 loss to Vikings

The Chicago Bears had another frustrating loss, this time to the Minnesota Vikings. Here are some studs and duds from the game.

By Carlos Nazario

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears / Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages
Stud: Velus Jones, Wide Receiver

Velus Jones has taken a lot of grief since the Chicago Bears drafted him in the third round of last year's draft. He struggled on punt returns and his lack of route-running prevents him from getting onto the field. However, when he has a good game he has to be lauded for it. He had a good game on Sunday.

Jones took the opening kickoff from five yards deep in the end zone and took it to the 32-yard line. That was an excellent 37-yard return. He did have a bobble on the next return after a Vikings field goal but it was a touchback. On his next return, he took the ball at the one and got to the Vikings' 46 for a 53-yard return. He finished the game averaging 30 yards per return. He did his best to give the Chicago Bears offense good field position.

Jones also did a pretty good job running the ball. He ran two sweeps and got 15 yards. He also added a catch for five yards.

Had the Bears won, Jones would have gotten some attention for his play. This was his best all-around performance in a Bears uniform.

