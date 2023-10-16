Chicago Bears 2 studs (& 1 dud) from Week 5 loss to Vikings
The Chicago Bears had another frustrating loss, this time to the Minnesota Vikings. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Stud: TJ Edwards, Linebacker
As I mentioned, the Chicago Bears defense had its best performance of the season and probably the last two seasons. The unit is improving. After allowing 25 points or more in every game during their 14-game losing streak, the offense allowed just 20 last week. This week, it was 19 but seven of those came on a Minnesota fumble recovery for a touchdown. In fact, after allowing a touchdown before the end of the half, the defense did not allow any points in the second half.
A big reason for that was linebacker TJ Edwards. He was all over the field. He had eight tackles and a sack. Also, he was pressuring Cousins and forced him to make a bad throw that was intercepted by Tremaine Edmunds. He also had a fumble recovery that was reversed even though it looked like he was in bounds when he got possession of the ball.
When the Chicago Bears signed Edwards and Edmunds to man the linebackers spots they wanted to see them dominate and make big plays. That is what happened. Edwards himself gave an incredible effort and had a big game.