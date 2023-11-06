Chicago Bears 2 Studs (& 2 duds) from Week 9 loss to Saints
The Chicago Bears suffered another frustrating loss, this time to the New Orleans Saints. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
The Chicago Bears continue to find frustrating ways to lose games. After having a competitive first half, they collapsed in the second half. They ended up losing to the New Orleans Saints 24-17 and now have a 2-7 record for the season.
The Bears were going toe-to-toe with the Saints in the first half. They took the opening drive down the field which resulted in a touchdown. Both teams went at it and were tied 7-7 after one quarter and tied again at 14 at halftime. Then things just broke down in the second half. It seemed that the Saints lived in Chicago Bears territory, especially in the second half.
The Saints started one drive in Chicago territory in the first half. However, that changed in the second half. They had six drives start in Bears territory (and a few others that started a couple of yards short of midfield). As a result, New Orleans scored 17 points on those drives. It could easily have been more. One of those drives came at the end of the game. On another, the Saints decided to go for a knockout punch by getting a first down and then running down the clock. then, on another, they missed a field goal.
A big reason for those drives starting on the plus side was the offense's turnovers. The Bears had five total turnovers in the game. When you are giving the ball away, you will not be able to get out of your side of the field. Also, you will give up a lot of points. Considering how much time the Saints spent in Chicago territory, the defense did a pretty good job of not letting the game get out of reach. The fact that the final score was within one score was amazing.
Here are two studs and two duds for the Chicago Bears from their loss to the New Orleans Saints.
