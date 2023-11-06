Chicago Bears 2 Studs (& 2 duds) from Week 9 loss to Saints
The Chicago Bears suffered another frustrating loss, this time to the New Orleans Saints. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Stud: Jack Sanborn, Linebacker
There was one guy on the field for the Chicago Bears who was an undrafted rookie who had a big game on Sunday. No, it was not the quarterback. It was linebacker Jack Sanborn. Sanborn went undrafted last year but made a name for himself. He worked himself to the roster by playing good, tough football. Then he became a starter when the Bears traded starter Roquan Smith. He played well until an injury cut short his season.
This season Sanborn is starting as the strong side linebacker. He had been doing well there, He has 38 tackles (2 for loss) and an interception. He has also provided good run support. With TJ Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, and Sanborn, the Bears have a good starting trio at linebacker.
Edmunds suffered a knee injury in last week's loss. He was ruled out for Sunday's game. That meant that Sanborn would move over to the middle, where he played last season, and start there. He felt very comfortable there as he recorded 10 tackles, one for a loss. He was all over the field and helped the defense shut down the run game again.