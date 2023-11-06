Chicago Bears 2 Studs (& 2 duds) from Week 9 loss to Saints
The Chicago Bears suffered another frustrating loss, this time to the New Orleans Saints. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Stud: Cole Kmet, Tight End
With Justin Fields as the starting quarterback, Cole Kmet was a big part of the offense. He caught 79 percent of his targets and had 3 touchdown catches in five complete games with Fields. In Tyson Bagent's first career start, he had no targets and committed two penalties.
Kmet heated up in last week's game, however. He caught all 10 targets that went his way for 79 yards. It seemed like he was starting to form some chemistry with the rookie quarterback.
On Sunday that chemistry took a big step forward. He caught six of his eight targets for 55 yards. More importantly, he caught two touchdown passes. That makes it five total touchdown catches for the season. Last season he had a career-high seven touchdown receptions. He's looking to eclipse that total this season.
It is important for a quarterback, whether he is a rookie or not, to have a dependable tight end. Kmet is showing that he is that dependable tight end. He is making catches and big plays for the offense. That is good news moving forward.