Chicago Bears: 2 Studs and 2 duds from Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers
The Chicago Bears were dominated by the Los Angeles Chargers and lost 30-13. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Well, all those people who felt the Chicago Bears were on their way to getting back on track after last week's 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders got water splashed on them on Sunday. The Chicago Bears looked pedestrian again, struggling in all three phases of the game in a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Once again, we saw the Bears struggle to keep up with their opponent. Ir seems that the Bears just cannot string together multiple victories. They will have one good game followed by one bad one. Last week, they had their first complete game of the season. On Sunday, they had a complete failure of a game.
After rookie quarterback had a pretty good game last week, there were some asking if the Bears now had a quarterback controversy. Against the Chargers, he learned what it was like to be a Chicago Bears quarterback.
The Chicago Bears had another embarrassing performance. This time it was on national television.
Everything was going wrong for the Bears. On the first play from scrimmage, Bagent aired the ball out to Mooney. Mooney caught it for 41 yards. Mooney got up and started going toward the end zone. It appeared as if he was not touched. The officials also looked confused. Mooney could have had a touchdown. Instead, it was an impressive 41-yard completion. Things got worse from there and Mooney did not catch a pass for the rest of the game.
The defense could not stop the Chargers. Los Angeles scored on their first give drives. They scored 17 points before the Bears finally scored a touchdown late in the first half. The Chargers then proceeded to run the two-minute offense to perfection and scored a touchdown themselves. It was 24-7 at halftime. After that, the Chargers pulled the reins and coasted to an easy win.
Let's take a closer look and come up with some studs and duds from the game.