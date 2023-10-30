Chicago Bears: 2 Studs and 2 duds from Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers
The Chicago Bears were dominated by the Los Angeles Chargers and lost 30-13. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Stud: Darrynton Evans, Running Back
One of the best aspects of the Chicago Bears offense in the past four games has been the running game. The Bears averaged 171 rushing yards in those four games. Being able to rely on the rushing game last week certainly helped Bagent in his first NFL start.
The running game was not in fine form on Sunday, however. They had just 73 yards on the ground, averaging 2.9 yards per carry. D'Onta Foreman led the way again, except he had just 34 yards. Roschon Johnson, who returned from a concussion, had 21 yards.
Despite having just 18 yards on the ground, Darrynton Evans had a pretty good game. He had a touchdown run and made some key plays that led to the other touchdown.
Evans came in to help after Johnson and Khalil Herbert were out due to injury. That meant that he was already familiar with the system. With Johnson's return and Herbert almost ready for his return, it has to be seen what happens with Evans. He could stay, but he has to know that he could leave (or be sent to the practice squad).
In any case, Evans did a good job at getting the Bears on the board. It was good to see him contribute and help the offense find the end zone.