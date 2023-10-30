Chicago Bears: 2 Studs and 2 duds from Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers
The Chicago Bears were dominated by the Los Angeles Chargers and lost 30-13. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Dud: Velus Jones, Wide Receiver
Velus Jones has been a dud from the moment the Chicago Bears drafted him. He was a third-round pick last year when most draft experts tagged him as a fifth-round prospect. Last season, we saw why those draft experts were down on him. He ran a limited route tree which kept him out of the offense most of the time. He also had trouble on punts, muffing two of them that ultimately led to two losses.
The thinking was that Jones would be better this season. That has not been the case. We saw that on Sunday night on the very first play of the game. The Chargers kicked off and Jones was the returner. He took the kick three yards deep in the end zone instead of taking the touchback. He took it out but only took it to the 20. The first play of the game was a negative play.
Jones had just one catch for four yards in the game. He was targeted just twice. The other target he had really angered a lot of fans. Bagent dropped back and found Jones wide open. Jones used his speed to get open. However, Jones somehow tripped on a blade of grass (or the air). He fell to the ground as the ball got to him. There was still a chance to catch it but he fumbled that as well and could not hold onto the ball. It fell to the ground for an incompletion.
A decision has to be made on Jones. He has not shown to be a player the Bears could depend on. General manager Ryan Poles has shown he is not scared to move on from his mistakes, no matter what. He spent a third-round pick on Jones but it did not work out. He should not avoid moving on from Jones because as we saw Sunday, he is a wasted pick.