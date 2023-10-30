Chicago Bears: 2 Studs and 2 duds from Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers
The Chicago Bears were dominated by the Los Angeles Chargers and lost 30-13. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Stud: Cole Kmet, Tight End
Despite the victory last week, Cole Kmet was not involved in the game. In 69 snaps played, he had no catches and no targets. The only way to know that he played was watching him commit two penalties.
That changed on Sunday. He had an amazing 10 targets. What was more amazing was that he caught all 10 of them. He had 79 receiving yards, the most for the Bears. He ran some great routes and made nice catches.
It is important for the quarterback, especially a rookie one, to have a big target like Kmet to make plays for him. While the offense did not have a big night, it is good to see that moving forward Kmet is someone whoever is at quarterback can depend on. Additionally, he showed that last week was just a temporary setback.