Chicago Bears 2024 Mock Draft: NO QB this year, just get blue chip talent
The Chicago Bears would be best to choose wisely in the draft this year. Use the picks to acquire blue chip talent
RD 2 PICK 57 VIA NYG: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
The Bears need to go after a center. That is, by far, the weakest position on the team and needs an upgrade. Enough with the Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick fetish. It's time to make a move and get someone who can come in and be mean.
Why not grab another Oregon offensive linemen who knows a thing or two about being mean. Kyle Long was certainly one of them, so get Jackson Powers-Johnson. Size, aggression, speed, he fits the bill. It's about forcing your will, and so far this season, the Ducks have been a menace on the line of scrimmage.
Chicago may have traded their initial second rounder to Washington for Montez Sweat, but they got something in return by moving down from No. 1 overall. Now they can use that ammunition to get some help for their team. Two spots on the OL are filled, and one more still remains. If the cards are played right, Chicago gets that with their next pick.