Chicago Bears 2024 Mock Draft: NO QB this year, just get blue chip talent
The Chicago Bears would be best to choose wisely in the draft this year. Use the picks to acquire blue chip talent
RD 3 PICK 69: Tyler Guyton, OG, Oklahoma
The Nate Davis hole is filled. Why not go after someone who is fluid enough to play both inside and out? Not to mention, he comes from a football factory that can produce quality offensive linemen. Tyler Guyton can come in and be a plug-and-play type of player right away. Kicking him inside to guard to block alongside Darnell Wright creates a nasty set of brute physicality.
The Sooners have been an up and down team this year, but it's not because of their offensive linemen. Guyton has quick feet and can move in space without getting lost. Though he has been dealing with an injury as of late, by draft time, he will be in good health and worthy of being drafted. Plus, as stated before, he can start right away for the Bears.
Without a strong offensive line, no matter who the Bears choose to proceed forward with as quarterback, nothing will come to fruition. Get that side of the ball fixed and add the best possible talent to the team. Fix that issue first before getting the quarterback. If protection is good, great results will follow.