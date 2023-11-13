Chicago Bears 2024 Mock Draft: NO QB this year, just get blue chip talent
The Chicago Bears would be best to choose wisely in the draft this year. Use the picks to acquire blue chip talent
RD 4 PICK 105: Mohamed Kamara, DE, Colorado State
The fourth round gets very tense for the Bears. They need pass rushers. Though Montez Sweat is in the building, he needs other guys to go get home. That's why in the fourth round, Chicago unloaded a veteran in safety Eddie Jackson along with two other draft picks to the Jets in exchange for young pass rusher Bryce Huff. That gives the Bears two edge rushers that can be locked up to long-term deals.
Now, with their initial fourth-rounder, Chicago adds a young piece in Colorado State pass rusher Mohamed Kamara. No. 8 has over 10 sacks this season and does his best work jumping off the line of scrimmage and using his hands to create issues for offensive linemen. Though his height may bring questions, the production is what matters.
Getting two pass rushers in one move while sadly bidding farewell to a veteran leader may be a harsh reality, but the Bears need to invest properly in the right people. Defensive linemen need the most money because they dictate the outcome of a game. Getting two players at a critical position matters, and the Bears get that.