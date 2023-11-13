Chicago Bears 2024 Mock Draft: NO QB this year, just get blue chip talent
The Chicago Bears would be best to choose wisely in the draft this year. Use the picks to acquire blue chip talent
RD 5 PICK 142: Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
Cole Kmet is a good player, no question. Having said that, the tight end position could be better for the Bears. That's just the obvious. At this point in the draft, Chicago is going after deoth pieces or diamonds in the rough if they get lucky. As such, the Bears go back to the Ram portal and get Dallin Holker.
At 6'5" 235, Holker can run and block, and his production as a receiver is worth noting. Over 700 yards and six touchdowns. Holker's ability to move and create separation while also be a valuable target can help the Bears continue to build towards their ultimate goal.
Pass catchers in today's league are vital. It's best to have as many of them as possible. At the same time, if Holker turns out to be a young star, he's on a rookie deal for at least three years, then the big money can be given to other players who can shape out the roster. It's about building a team AND collecting the right talent.
RD 5 PICK 146 VIA TRADE: James Williams, S, Miami
With Eddie Jackson gone, a hole exists in the secondary. As such, the Bears opt to fill that hole by trading two players for one pick. It sounds wild that Denver of all teams would do this, but Sean Payton needs players now, even if they may seem head-scratching. The Bears need picks, so they make the move.
By trading Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick, the Bears use the pick on Miami's James Williams. This allows them to move Jaquan Brisker to free safety while letting Williams take the strong safety role, which adapts to his aggressive mentality while adding to the playmaker status. Williams may not be a ballhawk, but he is tall, violent, and instinctive.
Those traits are essential right now for the Bears secondary as they look to keep building up for the future. Get the best possible player for the defense and continue to stockpile talent. Not to mention, the Bears have looked soft far too many times. Get players who aren't soft and insert them into the lineup.