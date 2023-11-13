Chicago Bears 2024 Mock Draft: NO QB this year, just get blue chip talent
The Chicago Bears would be best to choose wisely in the draft this year. Use the picks to acquire blue chip talent
RD 6 PICK 188: Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
For the sake of Bears fans, it may be time to get Velus Jones Jr out of the team. It was a wasted drafted pick. Not to mention, Darnell Mooney might be moving on sooner than most of the fans may want. As such, a hole is there and needs to be filled. No problem, head for the desert.
Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing can work in the slot AND be an option on speical teams. Not to mention, he's a sixth round pick. What's the worst that could happen? Either he turns out to be a steal or just a camp body. Whatever the case is, it's worth taking a flier on late in the sixth round.
So far, Cowning has over seventy catches for 500+ yards and 10 touchdowns. That's a pretty good depth to have and it showcases versatility if needed. Cowing could jump into the offensive rotation if necessary. Depth maters and having too much depth is never a bad thing.