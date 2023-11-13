Chicago Bears 2024 Mock Draft: NO QB this year, just get blue chip talent
The Chicago Bears would be best to choose wisely in the draft this year. Use the picks to acquire blue chip talent
RD 7 PICK 226: Tim Smith, DT, Alabama
At this point, you take someone whom you feel has the ability to be a developmental player or perhaps someone who sneaks his way onto the roster because he had a good preseason. The Bears need all they help they can get in the trenches, and so they decide to visit the Tide and take Tim Smith.
Having won championships and having been part of a winning culture, Smith comes in as a run-stuffer with just enough quickness to eat up space and allow his fellow defenders to go hunting. You can't ask for anything more from him, unless you are willing to make him faster and turn him into a pass-rushing 3T.
That may be hard to do, but for now, the Bears just need depth. Tim Smith fits the bill and he can come in and maybe, if all goes well, he sneaks on the roster and gets in a couple of plays to showcase what all he did in college. It's a crapshoot in the seventh round, and if it hits, you look smart. Just a word of advice.