Chicago Bears 2024 NFL mock draft after Justin Fields trade
After the Chicago Bears made their first moves in free agency and traded Justin Fields, their plan for the draft is clearer. Here is our latest mock.
Round 1, #13 Overall: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Poles makes a trade here. He trades the ninth overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for picks number 13 and 44. As mentioned earlier, trading two draft picks earlier necessitates this trade. Having Allen somewhat makes up for not selecting one of the top wide receiver prospects.
With the 13th pick, the Bears fill a much-needed spot. They select edge rusher Jared Verse. Chicago needs to have someone at defensive end who could take some of the pressure off of Montez Sweat. Sweat transformed the defense when he came over in a trade-deadline deal. However, we saw how the Green Bay Packers neutralized him by having him run through a bunch of blockers, slowing him down. The Bears had no one who could make them pay for doing that.
Verse is the player who can help Sweat. He is relentless and has a high motor. He explodes off the snap and puts pressure on tackles right away. He uses his hands effectively. He flashes them to make the tackle go out wide, then he bursts inside on a bull rush.
Verse has good bend and uses effective angles to get away from would-be blockers. He uses his athleticism, quickness, and power to overtake even the larger offensive linemen. He would make a great addition to the defensive line. If teams want to send all their attention to Sweat, Verse will make them pay a steep price.