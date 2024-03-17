Chicago Bears 2024 NFL mock draft after Justin Fields trade
After the Chicago Bears made their first moves in free agency and traded Justin Fields, their plan for the draft is clearer. Here is our latest mock.
Round 2, #44 Overall: Malachi Corley, Wide Receiver, Western Kentucky
The trade with the Raiders gives the Bears a second-round pick they did not have. Poles traded that pick to acquire Sweat. Now that he has one, he picks up another wide receiver, Malachi Corley.
While Corley comes from a small school, his talent is undeniable. With DJ Moore and Allen on the outside, Corley can dominate in the slot. Additionally, he adds flexibility since he can also go out wide.
Corley is a magician with the ball. He was known as the "YAC God" in college. In 2023, he averaged 9.6 yards after the catch. Once he makes the catch he can break off huge runs. Yards after the catch was a problem with Chicago Bears receivers. The Bears signed tight end Gerald Everett, who has been good with YAC as well. Corley would fit right in and help that area.
While Corley is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, he is difficult to get down. He has the elusiveness, contact balance, and toughness to be a defensive back's nightmare. He draws comparisons to Deebo Samuel in his ability to make plays all over the field.
Western Kentucky used him primarily in the slot and mostly on screens but he showed good focus and acceleration to make plays downfield. He will be a great addition to any wide receivers corps. Hopefully, it is in Chicago.