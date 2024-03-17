Chicago Bears 2024 NFL mock draft after Justin Fields trade
After the Chicago Bears made their first moves in free agency and traded Justin Fields, their plan for the draft is clearer. Here is our latest mock.
Round 3, #86 Overall: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Center, Georgia
The Bears make another trade here. They pick up picks number 86 and 123 from the Houston Texans in return for number 75 and the Bears' 2025 sixth-round pick (since they'll now have two of them as a result of the Fields trade). They go with a center here.
You might wonder why the Bears go with a center here. They already signed two centers via trade and free agency. They acquired Ryan Bates from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Then they signed Coleman Shelton. These two players are not long-term answers, though. They will be bridge players at center and could eventually help add depth at guard.
The 6-foot-4, 298 pound Sedrick Van Pran-Granger out of Georgia will be a good pick here. He adds some toughness to the Chicago Bears offensive line. We've seen the unit get pushed around too many times. He helps change that. At Georgia, the coaches preach toughness and finishing. That mindset will help Van Pran-Granger at the pro level.
Van Pran-Granger has quick, strong hands and good hand placement. Additionally, he has a good sense of positioning. His anticipation allows him to beat the defender laterally. He also does a good job of getting to the second level and make devastating blocks.
Having a rookie quarterback teamed with a rookie center may not be a good move early. However, the Bears have two veterans who can step up for a season and ease Van Pran-Granger into his eventual spot.