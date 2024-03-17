Chicago Bears 2024 NFL mock draft after Justin Fields trade
After the Chicago Bears made their first moves in free agency and traded Justin Fields, their plan for the draft is clearer. Here is our latest mock.
Round 4, #122 Overall: Jared Wiley, Tight End, Texas Christian
The Chicago Bears had horrible contributions from the majority of their tight ends. Like the wide receivers, only one tight end made a big contribution. Cole Kmet had 73 catches for 719 yards and 6 touchdowns. Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis had 15 catches for 141 yards and 1 touchdown combined.
The Bears already addressed the issue by acquiring Gerald Everett. They strengthen the unit even more by selecting Jared Wiley. The Bears want to give Williams all the weapons he needs to be successful. With Wiley, he now has three dependable targets. That is critical, since offensive coordinator Shane Waldron uses a lot of two tight end sets in his offense.
At almost 6-foot-7 and weighing 250 pounds, Wiley is one of the biggest tight ends in this draft. He is athletic and has good speed for his frame. What is especially good is that he is a good blocker so he will add that aspect to the offense. His blocking skills are already NFL-good. His long arms and strong hands allow him to keep defenders at bay.
Wiley has the ability to make contested catches and has good hands. He uses his big body to shield defenders from the ball. He could make those big catches that move the chains.
Picking up Wiley strengthens the tight ends unit and gives them three excellent options.