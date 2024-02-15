Chicago Bears: 3 Free agent centers to target this offseason
Now that the Super Bowl is decided, the attention turns to the new NFL season. With that comes free agency. Here are three centers the team could target.
The Super Bowl is now behind us. The league crowned its champion. The attention turns to the offseason. The Chicago Bears have some holes to fill in order to contend for a playoff spot.
The new NFL league year begins at 4PM Eastern on March 13th. With it comes free agency. Teams look at available players who could help them win games. While general manager Ryan Poles continually says he wants to build through the draft, picking up free agents can help complement the draft picks. In addition, selecting a free agent could be a better option than some of the available prospects.
The Chicago Bears have a huge hole in the middle of the offensive line. Here are three centers that could help plug that hole.
One of the holes for the Bears is at center. They had Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick at the position. However, both of them struggled to succeed. Patrick is a free agent but it seems that Poles will look elsewhere for help. Poles had high hopes for him when he signed him in 2022. Injuries took a tool, though, and derailed him. Now he looks a step slower.
Whitehair is still under contract. However, he has a salary cap hit of $13.25 millon. With his age and struggles, that is not something the Bears want to dish out. If they part ways with him, they can save $9.15 million to $10.25 million. That chunk of change adds to the already nice $46.9 million in available cap space.
We recently had a list of available center prospects in this year's draft. Here is a list of free agent centers that could help. Keep in mind, though, that this could change as the new league year begins and teams place franchise tags or make cuts.