Chicago Bears: 3 Free agent centers to target this offseason
Now that the Super Bowl is decided, the attention turns to the new NFL season. With that comes free agency. Here are three centers the team could target.
Coleman Shelton, Los Angeles Rams
Coleman Shelton is a name that hasn't been on many free agent lists. He was under contract but had a clause in it that triggered free agency if he played in 55 percent of the offensive snaps. He played in 97 percent of them.
Shelton has experience playing in Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's system. Waldron was the passing game coordinator and Shelton was a backup center together in 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams. Waldron brings with him the same system the Rams have.
Additionally, Shelton brings experience in making a Super Bowl run. The Rams won it all in 2021. That would be good for an up-and-coming team like the Bears. This is a young team that could learn what it takes to play in and win big games. There were plenty of close games in 2023 the Bears lost late.
At 6-foot-4 and 299 pounds some feel Shelton is a bit light. However, with the wide zone blocking scheme the offense needs an athletic center who can move quickly and at times get to the second level. Shelton is quick and athletic and is a good fit with the Bears. The offensive line is transitioning to being a younger unit. Shelton, at 28, is still young, and has plenty of experience to help the Chicago Bears win some games.