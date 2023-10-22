Chicago Bears: 3 Players who could be moved at the trade deadline
With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Chicago Bears need to decide if they want to trade players. Here are three candidates.
Cody Whitehair, Offensive Lineman
Cody Whitehair has been a good asset for the Chicago Bears in his eight seasons. He moved back and forth from center to guard multiple times. However, it seems like his time in Chicago is running out. At this point, he isn't considered a part of the rebuild.
Many contending teams could use a reliable offensive lineman like Whitehair. He has struggled with his snaps, but to be fair, he hasn't been a center full-time since 2020. He could get back to succeeding with more time. At any rate, he is still a very good guard.
Some people might look at his contract and think that could keep some teams away. He is due $13.25 million in 2024. However, none of that is guaranteed. A team could pick him up for the pro-rated $14 million salary. If it does not work out, they can part ways without having to pay a lot of money.
Teams desperately need good offensive linemen. Whitehair still is a good one. He could move on to a contender and finally experience some winning. He deserves that.