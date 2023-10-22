Chicago Bears: 3 Players who could be moved at the trade deadline
With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Chicago Bears need to decide if they want to trade players. Here are three candidates.
Darnell Mooney, Wide Receiver
This name may ruffle a few feathers with the fans. Darnell Mooney is a fan favorite. He was the Bears' fifth-round pick in 2020. He had a good rookie campaign with 631 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. He followed that up by having 1,055 receiving yards in 2021 and had another 4 touchdowns.
Mooney has not been able to repeat that since, however. The yards he had in 2021 account for 45 percent of his career receiving yards. Also, despite he and quarterback Justin Fields having chemistry on the team and being friends off of it, their connection has not worked out in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system.
Mooney is in the final year of his rookie contract. Contract talks have not gone too well. Both sides hoped that an extension could be worked out before the season but it did not happen. We all saw what happened when Poles and linebacker Roquan Smith had difficulties in contract negotiations. Smith got shipped out to Baltimore.
Things between Poles and Mooney might not be as contentious as they were with Smith. However, if there is an impasse, Poles has to make a decision. There is Marvin Harrison Jr. on the horizon. He and Moore could make a fantastic duo. Does Poles feel that having Mooney in the mix as well makes the wide receivers corps even stronger?