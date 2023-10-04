Chicago Bears: 4 Storylines to watch for in Week 5 vs Washington Commanders
Can the coaching staff finish the job this week?
As mentioned before, the Chicago Bears had a great start to the game. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy opened up the offense and quarterback Justin Fields looked like a different player. He ended the game 28/35 (80 percent) for 335 yards and 4 touchdowns. He looked confident and decisive for three quarters.
Getsy had the pocket moving, which is something that helps make Fields a better thrower. Fields was able to find receivers downfield and underneath. Everyone was involved. He targeted D.J. Moore and he responded with a big game. He had 8 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. Cole Kmet had 7 catches for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns. Darnell Mooney had 4 catches for 51 catches.
Then, suddenly, Getsy let up. It appeared that he tried to run out the clock for most of the second half. After calling such an open game (he even called a flea flicker!), he reverted to calling passes behind the line of scrimmage. He started targeting Khalil Herbert. While Herbert actually did a good job of catching the ball, the key to the Bears' success was throwing downfield and targeting Moore. By pulling the reins it got the offense off-track. Then, when it came to crunch time, there were some truly horrible calls made. If you have a tough, athletic quarterback, why call a shotgun play when you need a half-yard?
If Getsy starts of hot again and the Bears have a lead, he needs to keep the foot on the gas and continue to call the plays that helped get the lead. The fans cannot take another collapse.