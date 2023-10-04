Chicago Bears: 4 Storylines to watch for in Week 5 vs Washington Commanders
Can the running game succeed?
In addition to the Chicago Bears' success passing the ball, they also ran the ball well. They had 171 rushing yards for the game. Herbert had 103 of them. They have to have another good game running the ball. The success of the running game will help Fields and the passing game.
The Bears made some peculiar moves even before the game last week. D'Onta Foreman was inactive for the game. That made three games in a row in which he was a healthy scratch. It is understandable how Roschon Johnson earned more snaps with his play. However, Foreman can be a valuable short-yardage back. He is a bruising runner who could, you know, get you a half-yard when everyone knows you'll get the ball.
It is not known why the Bears are not using Foreman. Perhaps there is a deal pending. There are a few contenders that could use him in short-yard situations, especially on the goal line.
The three-headed monster of Herbert, Johnson, and Foreman can combine to have an effective running game. Add a few of Fields' runs and the Bears could dominate on the ground, which could help end this losing streak once and for all.