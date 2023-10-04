Chicago Bears: 4 Storylines to watch for in Week 5 vs Washington Commanders
Can Fields have another big game?
Despite the loss, Fields had the best game of his career. He looked like the quarterback the Chicago Bears and their fans felt he could be. He was nearly unstoppable, especially in the first half. In fact, he only had one incomplete in the first half on a Hail Mary thrown on the last play of the half. He completed 16 consecutive passes, setting a new franchise record.
Of course, it all went for naught as the Bears lost the game. The reason was the coaches taking the foot off the gas. Let's hope that if the offense is again rolling against the Commanders the coaches learned from last week and they keep it going. The franchise needs some good things to happen.
Fields and the coaching staff now know what can work. Sure, there needs to be an adjustment. The Commanders are not the same team as the Broncos. However, if they keep the same principles that they had last week they could replicate some of the same success.
One thing that would help Fields is the return of offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. He started the season on injured reserve so he missed the first four games. He was designated for return and has had full practices. His return would be a big boost to the offensive line. Cody Whitehair, who played at left guard in Jenkins' absence, could now move over to center. That solidifies the interior of the line, which has struggled.
With better protection Fields will be able to have more time to find his receivers. He could also find better running lanes to make big plays. Additionally, he can feel more comfortable to make whatever decisions he needs to make to win games.
Hopefully, Fields uses last week's game as a stepping stone. He finally broke through and had a big game. If he continues to have similar games, win or lose, all this talk about giving up on him will cease. The important aspect of this season is Fields' development. Wins and losses are still not as important (though ending the losing streak needs to happen).
The Chicago Bears currently hold the first and second picks of the draft. If Fields shows that he is the franchise quarterback the Bears need, then they can use one or both of those picks to get a haul even bigger than what they got for the top pick of this year's draft. Then we can all look back at this season and feel better for going through it.