Chicago Bears: 4 Storylines to watch in Week 6 vs Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears won their first game of 2023 last week. Now they try to add another one as they host the Minnesota Vikings. Here are some storylines to watch.
Last week, the Chicago Bears finally got their first win of the season. The offense clicked again and they were able to finish the job this time. They beat the Washington Commanders 40-20. In the game, wide receiver DJ Moore went nuts. He had 8 catches for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns. It was a game for the ages for Moore.
In addition to Moore's great game, quarterback Justin Fields had another big game. He passed for 282 yards and 4 touchdowns. It was the second consecutive game in which he threw for four touchdowns. Furthermore, it was the first time a Chicago Bears quarterback threw four touchdowns in back-to-back games since Jay Cutler did it in 2009. His eight touchdowns were the most in consecutive games since Mitch Trubisky did it in 2018.
Now the Chicago Bears are looking to add to their win total after finally breaking through in Week 5.
The offense is clicking and they want to keep it going. This week they face the Minnesota Vikings. They, like the Bears, have just one victory. They have one of the best offenses in the NFL. However, just like the Bears, they have a struggling defense.
This game could be a barn burner. With two desperate teams with struggling defenses trying to get out of the NFC North basement, the teams could be flying up and down the field all game long. The Vikings want to win so they can get their playoff aspirations back off the ground. The Bears want to win so they can show that the latest rebuild is on the right path.
Here are four storylines to watch in this game.