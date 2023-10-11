Chicago Bears: 4 Storylines to watch in Week 6 vs Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears won their first game of 2023 last week. Now they try to add another one as they host the Minnesota Vikings. Here are some storylines to watch.
Can the other receivers get involved in the offense?
It was great watching Fields and Moore connect this season. Fields is 27/34 (79.4 percent) for 53 yards and 5 touchdowns. With the other wide receivers combined, he is 16/37 (43.2 percent) for 196 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The other receivers have to be more involved. Fields cannot keep going into the well and not expect the defense to make an adjustment. Opposing defenses will key in on Moore. When that happens, the other receivers have to step up. In last week's game, Darnell Mooney, who has had great chemistry with Fields since Fields' rookie season in 2021, had just four targets and zero catches.
Hopefully, that is just a blip with Mooney. Hopefully he has more targets and he catches some of them. He is the WR2 on the team so his performance is important. He also needs to get more involved for the offense to consistently move the ball.
The Bears have done a good job of involving the tight ends. Cole Kmet has 23 receptions for 231 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has done a good job at being the number two receiver. While he is doing well, perhaps the other tight end, Robert Tonyan, should get more involved. He has 4 catches for 28 yards this season.
The Bears want to have the passing game flowing. To do that, they have to involve many players. The more people you have involved, the better the chance that someone else, in addition to Moore, could also contribute. That puts less pressure on Moore and gives Fields more options to succeed. That, ultimately, is the priority for the team.