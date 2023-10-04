Chicago Bears: 5 Candidates to replace Matt Eberflus as head coach
Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator
The Detroit Lions are the hottest name in the league today. After starting out the 2022 season 1-6, they've gone on a tear. They finished last season by going 8-2 and narrowly missing the playoffs. This season, they have continued the torrid pace, starting 3-1. That means they've gone 11-3 since that horrible start. Three of those wins were against the Green Bay Packers. Imagine that, beating the Packers multiple times.
The best move Lions head coach Dan Campbell made was having Ben Johnson be his offensive coordinator. Johnson is another coach that maximizes his players' abilities. Jared Goff is having an incredible start to the season. He is completing 69.5 percent of his passes. He is on pace to throw for over 4,300 yards.
The Lions' offense ranked fifth in points scored last season. They rank eighth this season. They are putting up points in bunches and surprising many people. Johnson has the offense humming by using his players' best abilities and confusing the defense with his schemes. The players love to work with him because of how he breaks everything down and explains his system easily. They understand not only where they should be but also why the play is called and formed.
Johnson was tapped to become the Carolina Panthers' head coach but he turned the job down. He will definitely receive much more attention this offseason. He could be the hottest head coach candidate and would be great to develop a young quarterback.