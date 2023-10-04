Chicago Bears: 5 Candidates to replace Matt Eberflus as head coach
Eric Bieniemy, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator
The Chicago Bears could possibly see their next head coach this Thursday when they travel to Washington. Eric Bieniemy has the offense playing better. Washington ranked near the bottom in points scored in 2022. This season, they currently rank 17th.
It was a little bumpy to get the offense going, though. Bieniemy came over from the Kansas CIty Chiefs. He had a lot of success there, but perhaps quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid got most of the credit for that success. He changed scenery and should he succeed in Washington he could finally get a head coach's job.
It seems that every year Bieniemy's name comes up as a head coach candidate. He has gone through a number of interviews but has yet to get one. However, if he does do well with the Commanders but their win total is not what the team expects, he could end up taking over for Ron Rivera there.
At Washington, Bieniemy is calling plays. In his five seasons as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator it was Reid who called the plays. Being able to call plays and improve a bad Washington offense sends signals to other teams that he could be a good head coach. That might be what teams could be looking for before pulling the trigger on hiring him.
The Chicago Bears need someone who can jumpstart the offense. Bieniemy has shown he could work with young players and get the most out of their talents. Now he is showing that he could also call a good game.