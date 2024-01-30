Chicago Bears: 5 Players to watch in the Senior Bowl
The postseason bowl season has started. This week the Senior Bowl takes place (February 3rd). Here are five players the Chicago Bears should look at.
Malachi Corley, Wide Receiver, Western Kentucky
One of the aspects that Poles wants for his team is speed. Speed kills and puts a lot of pressure on the defense. Last season, Poles went after Tyler Scott of Cincinnati. He had tons of speed and was a big play waiting to happen. He averaged over 46 yards per touchdown play in his college career.
This year the big-play receiver is Malachi Corley. In the past two seasons, Corley averaged 9.2 yards after the catch. Yards after the catch is what the Bears offense sorely needs. Other than DJ Moore (who did just about everything right), there were not any receivers who made big plays. Corley has the speed to create separation or catch a short pass and turn it into a big play.
Corley has a thick frame, similar to a running back. In addition to having good speed, he fights hard for extra yards. He has the strength to break loose or just knock the defender over to get more yards. Additionally, he has great hands and a high catch radius. He has no trouble catching the ball at its highest point, away from his frame.
Corley has a limited route tree. He was only asked to run screens, flat routes, and crosses. That makes him a good option underneath. He can make a catch for short yards and turn them into big yards.
While many in the league expect the Bears to pick up a wide receiver early in the draft (Marvin Harrison Jr? Rome Odunze?) they could pick up another receiver later in the draft. The unit needs an overhaul. Corley could be a good fourth/fifth-round pick.