Chicago Bears: 5 Players to watch in the Senior Bowl
The postseason bowl season has started. This week the Senior Bowl takes place (February 3rd). Here are five players the Chicago Bears should look at.
Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Lineman, Oregon State
Another position of need for the Bears is at the offensive line. The unit has forever struggled with bad play or injuries. As many as three players could be replaced this offseason.
Braxton Jones had an excellent rookie season in 2022. He was a fifth-round draft pick who not only made it on the roster but also became the starter. He played on every snap that season.
Things were not the same for him in 2023. He struggled with injury and when he did play he struggled to repeat his performance from 2022. The left tackle position is critical. The Bears have to decide if Jones' struggle is a concern or if it is just a sophomore jinx.
If the Bears decide to go with a different starter Taliese Fuaga would be a great option. The time has come for the team to put studs on the line and not depend on late-round picks to suddenly play above what was expected. Poles selected Darnell Wright with the ninth pick and he rewarded him with an excellent rookie season.
Fuaga can give the Bears elite bookend tackles. While the Monsters of the Midway moniker usually refers to how the defense plays, having a mauler like Fuaga helps the offensive line earn it as well. He is big and ferocious, much like a real bear. He plays with a physicality that sets the tone -- he lets it be known that when you go up against him you are in for a long day.
For much too long the Chicago Bears' offensive line was pushed around. It is time for the unit to get better and start pushing back. Fuaga helps do that.