Chicago Bears: 5 Players to watch in the Senior Bowl
The postseason bowl season has started. This week the Senior Bowl takes place (February 3rd). Here are five players the Chicago Bears should look at.
Laiatu Latu, Edge Rusher, UCLA
If there is a player other than Marvin Harrison Jr that many people around the Bears want it is Laiatu Latu. He is the highest-rated edge rusher overall and the highest-rated player in the game.
Latu had 10.5 sacks, 12.5 total tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles in 2022, and in 2023, he had 49 tackles, including 21.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. He won the Lombardi Award for the best lineman in the nation. Also, he won the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the country's best defensive end.
Latu is six-foot-five and weighs 260 pounds. He has a strong, compact frame with good mass and length. He has a high motor and explodes off the snap. He has great body control to avoid and exploit would-be blockers.
Latu has elite athleticism and a variety of moves to get past blockers. He does a great job of maintaining acceleration when dipping below the corner. He has a great understanding of rushing angles and how to manipulate tackles. Additionally, he has the ability to leverage his burst and power to push the tackle into the interior of the offensive line.
Pairing Latu with Montez Sweat would make any Chicago Bears fan drool with excitement. It will also make many offensive coordinators stay up at night contemplating how to stop them.