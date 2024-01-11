Chicago Bears: 5 Possible replacements for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy
The Chicago Bears did what everyone expected and fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Here are some possible replacements.
Mike LaFleur
Mike LaFleur is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. He is part of the Shanahan/McVay coaching tree. He started out his coaching career as an offensive intern for the Cleveland Browns when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator there.
He followed Shanahan to both the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers between 2015 and 2020, working as an offensive assistant and then passing game coordinator, In 2021, he moved on to the New York Jets with Robert Saleh to become the offensive coordinator.
In 2023, LaFleur left New York to be Sean McVay's offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams. He had success there, as his offense ranked in the top ten in both yards and points. While he called plays in New York, McVay called them in Los Angeles. He could welcome the opportunity to call plays again, this time in Chicago.
These are just five of a larger number of possible offensive coordinators the Chicago Bears could choose from. These are coaches who could bring the franchise into the modern times of offense. There may be others, like Eric Bieniemy or Kellen Moore, who would be great additions. However, they could be eyeing head coaching positions instead.
Keep an eye out also on Kliff Kingsbury. If the Bears decide to go with Caleb Williams then Kingsbury could be an option. He is USC's senior offensive analyst/quarterbacks coach. He worked with Williams very closely so if anyone knows how to work with him, it is Kingsbury.
The first domino fell. Now let's see what else the Chicago Bears have up their sleeves.