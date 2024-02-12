Chicago Bears: 5 Potential centers to target in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have a big need at center. Here are five potential prospects they could target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
For the Chicago Bears, the offseason is in full swing. They have already been busy so far, setting up the new coaching staff. Days after the final regular season game, they fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and nearly his entire staff. Two weeks after that, they had Shane Waldron and the rest of the vacancies already filled.
With that, the Bears general manager Ryan Poles now sets out to build a stronger roster in 2024. The team already made improvements, going from three wins in 2022 to seven in 2023. They are looking for even more in 2024.
With a need at center, the Chicago Bears can go through the draft to find a good one. Here are five of them to target in this April's draft
The Chicago Bears have a need at center. In 2023, they had Lucas Patrick and Cody Whitehair each taking their turns. Both of them were ineffective and the offense suffered because of it. Patrick will become a free agent so he likely won't be re-signed. Whitehair has a big salary cap hit so he will likely be cut.
That leaves a big hole in the middle of the offensive line. They need not only someone who can adequately block for the running game but also have a good rapport with the quarterback.
There are quite a few prospects available for Poles and the Bears in this draft. Of course, he could decide to go the free agent route and pick up a veteran. Either way, there is a need for depth so the option via the draft would still be open. Center and guard are just about interchangeable so the Bears could pick up a center who also plays guard.
Here is a list of five potential targets at center for the Chicago Bears.