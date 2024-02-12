Chicago Bears: 5 Potential centers to target in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have a big need at center. Here are five potential prospects they could target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Javion Cohen, Miami (FL); 6-foot-4, 320 pounds
Javion Cohen is a prospect who could provide depth on the interior of the line should the Bears opt for a veteran center. Cohen played both guard and center in his time in Miami.
Cohen has a thick, wide-bodied frame with good arm length. He has good hand placement and a good punch. He delivers knockback power and jolt with his heavy hands, and uses his forearms and shoulders to garner power. In pass protection he stays square and is able to quickly latch onto the pass rusher.
In the running game, Cohen is able to attach to the defender and widen him out to secure running lanes. His power and strength help him fill the gaps against power rushers. He'll be able to meet up with them and handle himself well. He gets to the second level quickly and provides powerful collisions to obliterate defenders there.
Cohen has a fifth-round projection. He could be a good depth piece if a center is already in place.