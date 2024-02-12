Chicago Bears: 5 Potential centers to target in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have a big need at center. Here are five potential prospects they could target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Sedrick Van Pran; 6-foot-4, 310 pounds
Sedrick Van Pran has a thick build with good leverage and play strength. He is quick off the snap and his burst allows him to meet the defenders quickly and take advantage. He is good at getting under and inside defenders to create lift and getting them off-balance.
Van Pran has some nastiness in him. He is a finisher and his physical play tends to wear defenders down in a game. Physicality is something the Bears' offensive line lacks. The ability to thrash defenders and wear them down gives the offense an advantage late in games. Additionally, he comes in handy in short-yardage situations. Too many times last season the offense failed to convert when they had third or fourth down and short.
Van Pran is known as a leader. He was the leader on a Georgia team that won multiple championships. He would add that leadership in the Bears' locker room. In addition to his leadership skills he has experience. He was a three-year starter and started 43 games at center.