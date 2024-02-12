Chicago Bears: 5 Potential centers to target in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have a big need at center. Here are five potential prospects they could target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Graham Barton, Duke; 6-foot-5, 315 pounds
Graham Barton has good contact balance and a low center of gravity. He is quick off the snap and has above-average lateral movement. He has good grip strength. That allows him to latch onto a defender and steer him away, creating running lanes. His pad level is good, as are his body positioning and finishing skills.
Barton is known for his leadership skills. Additionally, his work ethic is great. He will stay late to watch film or work out more. He is always looking to improve his skills.
Barton started as a center but then moved over to left tackle. At the pro level, he is expected to kick inside again, however. His flexibility and athleticism will help him dominate the interior of the offensive line. With his experience at tackle, he can help there as well. Having a player who can play all five positions is an incredible advantage. We saw with the Bears' offensive line how injuries can destroy a unit. Having flexible players is great to have.
Barton has a high motor. He is physical and will take advantage of a defender who starts to feel tired. He will continue to go after him and thrash him.